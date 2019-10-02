Hassan Rouhani’s brother sentenced to 5 years in prison

Iran’s judiciary sentenced Hossein Faridoun, brother and adviser of President Hassan Rouhani, to five years in prison, Tuesday.

Fars News Agency quoted judicial spokesman Gholam Hossein Ismaili as saying: “the judiciary has sentenced Rouhani’s brother, Hussein Faridoun, to five years in prison.”

Ismaili said in a press conference that the Court of Appeal issued the final verdict of five years commuted from seven years against Faridoun.

He added that the court found him guilty of taking bribes.

Faridoun, a diplomat who is known to be close to his brother Hassan Rouhani, changed his name at the beginning of his political career.

Faridoun was first detained in 2017, then, released on bail after spending a night in detention.

Supporters of reformist President Rouhani believe that the charges against Faridoun are politically motivated and aimed at putting pressure on the head of state.

Faridoun has been involved in the talks that ultimately led to the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and global powers.