Algeria: La France Insoumise leader suspended for participating in protests

Security forces in Algeria’s eastern province of Béjaïa yesterday suspended the vice president of the left-wing La France Insoumise party and the French parliamentarian, Mathilde Banu, after taking part in students’ demonstrations.

The Algerian army chief, Gaid Salah, was reported to have described Banu’s move as “interference in his country’s internal affairs.”

Al-Shorouk reported that Banou’s suspension came after her appearance on footage in which was participating in student rallies.