Coalition strikes on Yemen decrease after Houthi truce

Air strikes by the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen against the Houthi movement have reportedly declined over the past three days, official reports from both sides showed yesterday.

The number of coalition air strikes have decreased from an average of 40 per day in the previous week, to nearly six over the past three days without any reported casualties, according to Xinuha.

This follows Saudi Defence Minister, Khalid Bin Salman tweeting on Friday that his country looks “positively” towards the truce proposal announced by the Houthis two weeks ago, which offered a “comprehensive half of war” but warned the Saudis that should the kingdom continue its campaign of “aggression”, the movement will respond in a “more painful, deadly and destructive” way.

The peace initiative came a week after the 14 September drone and missile strikes against Saudi’s Aramco oil facilities which temporarily shut down production and raised oil prices. Despite the Houthis having claimed responsibility, the US and Saudis have blamed Iran for the attacks, which Tehran has denied.

According to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), around 67 per cent of all reported civilian fatalities in Yemen since 2015 have been caused by Saudi-led coalition air strikes, making the coalition “the most responsible for civilian deaths”.

To date, nearly 100,000 people have been killed in the conflict.

