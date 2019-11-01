Report: 73 attacks by Israel settlers against Palestinian farmers

Israeli settlers have carried out 73 attacks against Palestinians since the beginning of the olive harvest season, a senior Palestinian Authority official said yesterday.

Ghassan Daghlas, who is responsible for monitoring settlements in the occupied northern West Bank, said in a statement that the Israeli army forces have also prevented Palestinian farmers from accessing their lands to harvest olives in the areas of Hafar and Naqar in the town of Huwwara; south of Nablus.

He added that settlers also stole the fruits of 400 olive trees in the Ras Hazem area in Deir Al-Hatab village in Nablus governorate.

The Palestinian official pointed out that the recorded attacks included; theft of olive fruits, breaking the branches off the trees, attacking Palestinians and expelling farmers from their lands by force.

He added that the Palestinians continue to document the Israeli violations against them to hold the occupation accountable for its crimes.

