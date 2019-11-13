US envoy to Yemen: We are ready to support Riyadh Agreement

The US is ready to support the Riyadh Agreement signed between the internationally backed Yemen government and UAE-backed separatist Southern Transitional Council, US Ambassador to Yemen Christopher Henzel said yesterday.

This came in a meeting held in the Saudi capital between the US Ambassador and the Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed.

Last Tuesday, the Saudi capital Riyadh witnessed the signing of an agreement ending months of violence between the government and the STC.

According to the official Saba News Agency, the US ambassador congratulated the Yemeni government on the signing of the agreement, considering that it “paves the way for enabling the government to play its role and achieving the aspirations of Yemeni citizens in the liberated areas.”

“The agreement is an important step towards peace and stability,” Henzel added.

He expressed the United States’ readiness to “provide the necessary technical support for the success of the agreement and the implementation of its provisions.”

For his part, Abdulmalik stressed that “Yemen has not been and will not be an arena for the Iranian regime’s manoeuvres and projects that threaten international navigation and destabilise the security and stability of neighbouring countries and the region as a whole.”

The Riyadh Agreement includes key provisions and annexes to political, economic, military and security arrangements between the government and the STC.