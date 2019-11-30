Turkey, Russia complete 12th joint patrol in North Syria

Turkish and Russian troops have completed the 12th round of joint ground patrols in northern Syria under a deal reached last month, Anadolu reports.

“Turkish and Russian units have completed their twelfth joint land patrol according to plan. A total of eight vehicles comprising of four from each side participated in the twelfth joint land patrol along with UAVs in the Qamishli-Derek sector,” Turkey’s National Defense Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

“Turkish and Russian units patrolled an area of 69 kilometres [42.8-mile] length and 7 kilometres [4.3-mile] depth,” the statement added.

The first joint ground patrols, on Nov. 1, took place near Ras al-Ayn and Qamishli regions east of the Euphrates River.

READ: ‘Check your brain death,’ Erdogan on Macron’s NATO remarks

The 11th patrol was carried out in Qamishli and Derek regions.

Turkey on Oct. 9 launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate YPG/PKK terrorists from northern Syria in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

Ankara wants YPG/PKK terrorists to withdraw from the region so a safe zone can be created to pave the way for the safe return of some two million refugees.

On Oct. 22, Ankara and Moscow reached a deal under which YPG/PKK terrorists would pull back 30 km (18.6 mi) south of Turkey’s border with Syria, and security forces from Turkey and Russia would mount joint patrols there.