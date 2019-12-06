Qatar, Sudan hold joint military drill

Qatar and Sudan have held a joint military drill in the Red Sea province to the east of Sudan, the Qatari Defence Ministry announced in a statement.

The head of Qatar’s Colleges and Institutions Authority, Rashid Nasser, and the Sudanese Governor of the Red Sea state Governor Major General Hafiz El Taj attended the drill.

Nasser praised the drill and the training received by participants.

As a humanitarian initiative, the Qatari Armed Forces established a dialysis centre in the Sinkat area of the Red Sea province.

The initiative was praised by Makki. “This is not new to Qatar. Qatar stood by Sudan when other countries turned their back on it,” he said.

He also described the Qatari military as being developed and advanced and stressed the continuation of cooperation between the two countries.

Last October, Qatar’s Ambassador to Khartoum, Abdelrahman Ali Al-Kubaisi, said during a meeting with Sudanese Foreign Minister Asmaa Abdalla that Doha plans to increase its investments in Sudan.

He added that Doha will increase its investments in the fields of energy, mining and agriculture in Sudan, and that it will also encourage its private sector to invest in the African state.