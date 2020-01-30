Palestinian Forum in Britain calls on UK government to challenge US ‘peace plan’

The Palestinian Forum in Britain (PFB) is calling on the UK government to reject US President Donald Trump’s so-called “peace plan” for Israel and Palestine.

The body also urged the Palestinian community in the West, particularly in Britain, to cooperate and confront the grave challenges facing the Palestinian cause since the Trump administration’s long-awaited “peace plan” was unveiled on Tuesday.

Under Trump’s proposals, Israel would gain sovereignty over its illegal settlements, Jerusalem would become its “undivided” capital and Palestinians living in Israel would be transferred to the West Bank.

Moreover, the plan would abolish the right of return for Palestinian refugees displaced during the 1948 Nakba and their descendants, a key Palestinian demand.

EVENT: Protest against Trump deal

PFB reiterated that “Palestine’s eternal capital is occupied Jerusalem, which permanently belongs to the Palestinian people, and will never be open for bargaining or gambling.”

The UK has repeatedly stated that annexation of part of the West Bank “would be contrary to international law, damaging to peace efforts and could not pass unchallenged.”

In its press release, PFB called all those who stand in solidarity with Palestine to take part in the protest in London, scheduled for 1pm on Saturday in front of the US Embassy.

The proposal was praised not only by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is currently under indictment on multiple charges of corruption, but also by his rival, Benny Gantz.

The organisation urged Palestinians within Palestine to unite their efforts and agree on a comprehensive project confronting the Israeli occupation in all possible ways admissible by humanitarian laws.