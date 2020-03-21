Iraq parties form committee to reject Al-Zurfi appointment 

Iraqi political sources revealed on Thursday that Shia blocs have agreed to form a committee to inform President Barham Salih of their rejection of the appointment of Adnan Al-Zurfi as the new prime minister-designate.

Alsumaria news website quoted an unnamed political source claiming that an agreement has been made to form a seven-party committee, with the intention of informing Salih of their rejection of the assignment of Al-Zurfi, and their demand to elect a substitute for him.

The same source indicated: “The agreement was confirmed between the Shia blocs during their meeting at the home of the head of the National Wisdom Movement, Ammar Al-Hakim.”

Five Iraqi Shia political blocs confirmed last Wednesday that Salih had violated the constitution with his decision to assign Al-Zurfi to form the new government.

Four Iraqi blocs stressed their rejection of the assignment decision in a joint statement; namely, the State of Law Coalition (26 out of 329 seats in Parliament), Fatah Alliance, the National Alliance, and the National Accord.

The parties declared in their statement that they would: “Use all legal, political and popular methods and means to stop this.” The parties also expressing their concern that: “The guardian of the constitution will declare his constitutional violation in public and assign a candidate without the consent of the majority of the concerned blocs.”