UK condemns Houthi missile attacks on Saudi Arabia

The British Minister of State for the Middle East and North Africa, James Cleverly, has condemned the Yemeni Houthis’ missile attacks on Saudi Arabia, saying “the reckless attacks threaten densely populated civilian areas and their infrastructure.”

“I am appalled that the Houthis have increased missile attacks on Saudi Arabia following the call by the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, for the parties to work urgently towards a political solution to end this horrific conflict. While the Houthis responded positively to this call, their actions tell a different story,” he said in a statement.

The British minister has urged the Houthis “to cease such provocations and to engage urgently and constructively with the UN-led peace process.”

Saudi Arabia announced on Saturday night that its air defences had responded to Houthi missile attacks on the cities of Riyadh and Jizan.

Later, the Houthis announced the targeting of “sensitive sites” inside Saudi Arabia.