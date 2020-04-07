Israel imposes complete shutdown ahead of Passover

The Israeli Cabinet tightened restrictions to contain spread of the coronavirus ahead of Jewish holiday of Passover which begins tomorrow, Anadolu Agency reports.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that a complete shutdown will be imposed from 4 pm Tuesday (1300 GMT) to 7 am (1600 GMT) Friday and police declared a ”Safe Spring” security plan to implement curfew.

Authorities said police will start observing the measures, including a ban of gatherings and preserving safe social distances.

READ: Israeli settlements are ‘epicentres’ of coronavirus outbreak

Health authorities said the hotspot for the virus was among the ultra-Orthodox Jewish communities.

At least 9,006 Israelis have tested positive for the coronavirus and 60 have died so far.

Since appearing in China last December, the virus has spread to at least 184 countries and regions, according to figures compiled by the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

More than 1.4 million cases have been reported worldwide, with Europe the worst-hit continent.

The global death toll has surpassed 76,300 and but 292,100 people have recovered.

READ: Israel undermines Palestinian efforts to fight coronavirus