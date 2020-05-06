Portuguese / Spanish / English

Yemen’s STC leader says moving forward with self-rule declaration

May 6, 2020 at 10:51 am | Published in: Middle East, News, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Yemen
Aidroos Al-Zubaidi, President of the Yemen’s Southern Transitional Council (STC), 10 August 2018 [Ali Mahmood Mohammed/Twitter]
 May 6, 2020 at 10:51 am

President of the Yemen’s Southern Transitional Council (STC) and Supreme Commander of the Southern Armed Forces, Aidroos Al-Zubaidi, stressed that the council is moving forward with implementing its self-rule decision.

Speaking on the third anniversary of the founding of the movement, Al-Zubaidi pledged to control the state institutions and implement self-rule measures, which he announced last week.

The STC is keen to “come out with gains from every stage … until ensuring full protection for the south”, he said in a statement from his home in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi.

Al-Zubaidi justified the STC’s decision as being the result of the stalled implementation of the Riyadh Agreement concluded with the Yemeni government under Saudi sponsorship in November last year.

He explained that the STC forces will fight a battle to control all state institutions and resources, calling on “the liberation and independence forces” to participate actively in the battle.

On 25 April, the UAE-backed STC announced that it would establish self-rule in regions under their control including the strategic city of Aden which has been the seat of the internationally backed, exiled government of President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.

