Yemen’s STC leader says moving forward with self-rule declaration

President of the Yemen’s Southern Transitional Council (STC) and Supreme Commander of the Southern Armed Forces, Aidroos Al-Zubaidi, stressed that the council is moving forward with implementing its self-rule decision.

Speaking on the third anniversary of the founding of the movement, Al-Zubaidi pledged to control the state institutions and implement self-rule measures, which he announced last week.

The STC is keen to “come out with gains from every stage … until ensuring full protection for the south”, he said in a statement from his home in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi.

Al-Zubaidi justified the STC’s decision as being the result of the stalled implementation of the Riyadh Agreement concluded with the Yemeni government under Saudi sponsorship in November last year.

READ: Yemen forces undermine UAE-backed militia attack on Socotra

He explained that the STC forces will fight a battle to control all state institutions and resources, calling on “the liberation and independence forces” to participate actively in the battle.

On 25 April, the UAE-backed STC announced that it would establish self-rule in regions under their control including the strategic city of Aden which has been the seat of the internationally backed, exiled government of President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.