Egypt challenges US in acquiring one of Russia’s most powerful weapons

Russian media outlets have speculated the sanctions that the US might impose on Egypt in the event that it acquires the Sukhoi Su-35 fighter, as Washington has previously threatened.

Russia Today (RT) stated that it has now become known that the deal is about to be implemented despite the US’ previous threats to Egypt, made by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, that the implementation of this deal may render Egypt subject to sanctions, under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act.

According to experts, the Egyptian army’s acquisition of the Su-35 Russian fighter will lead to a military imbalance in the region, as it is one of the most powerful fighter aircraft in the world, and it will guarantee the Egyptian army’s superiority over the other air forces in the region.

Russian newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta disclosed that the hypothetical analyses and battles of the Su-35 against F-15 and F-22 aircraft showed that the Russian fighter is designed to defeat the two other fighters, and in a close battle, there are no opportunities for the US fighters against the Russian fighter.

On Saturday, the Russian TASS news agency quoted a military-diplomatic source stating that Russia had started manufacturing the latest generation of the Su-35 fighters for Egypt, under a contract signed with Cairo.

A document published by the official website of the Russian government’s contracts and tenders revealed a tender related to a contract of supplying electrical connections and cables that will be used in the manufacturing of a new weapon for Egypt.

The document explained that the contract was concluded between Rosoboronexport company and Egypt in 2018.

The Su-35 fighter poses a threat to the US fighters in air battles. It belongs to the 4++ generation and can compete with Western warplanes such as the F-15 Eagle, F/A-18, and even the fifth-generation F-35, as it is an evolved model of the legendary Sukhoi Su-27 fighter, which was manufactured in 1988.

The Russian fighter weapons include all types of air-to-air and air-to-surface missiles, anti-ship missiles, laser-guided or satellite-guided bombs, as well as a 30-mm cannon equipped with 150 shells.

By comparison, the F-22 fighter has four external platforms and three internal platforms for launching missiles and bombs, while the Russian fighter is equipped with engines that ensure excellent maneuverability, outmastering all fourth-generation fighters. In addition, the Russian fighter flies at a speed of 2,500 kilometres per hour, at an altitude of 20,000 meters.