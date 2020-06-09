Chile slams Israel’s annexation plan as ‘dangerous’

Chilean Foreign Minister Teodoro Ribera has slammed the Israeli plan to annex large parts of the occupied West Bank as a “dangerous step with unpredictable consequences” on achieving a just and peaceful, Wafa news agency reported yesterday.

Ribera stressed that annexation would hinder any peace settlement for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on the basis of the two-state solution based on United Nations resolutions.

In a letter sent to his Palestinian counterpart, Riyad Al-Malki, Ribera stressed that the government of Chile is following with great interest and concern the impending Israeli plans.

He reiterated his country’s unwavering stance towards the Palestinian cause and stressed its commitment without restrictions to international law and UN resolutions, adding that Chile supports all efforts toward achieving a long-lasting peace and respecting and recognising the right of both states to exist in peace within secure and recognised borders.