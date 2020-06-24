Portuguese / Spanish / English

Turkish soldier killed after coming under fire from across border with Iran

Specialized sergeant candidates, trained in Yeni Foca Gendarmerie Commando Counter Terrorism Operations School Command perform as they participate in an oath-taking ceremony, in Izmir, Turkey on 20 December, 2019 [Halil Fidan/Anadolu Agency]
One Turkish soldier was killed and two others were wounded in southeast Turkey as they came under fire from the Iranian side of the border, Turkey’s Defence Ministry said on Wednesday in a statement that did not say who had shot at its soldiers.

The soldiers were conducting reconnaissance and surveillance mission at the border town of Yuksekova in Turkey’s southeastern province of Hakkari, the ministry said.

Turkey has been fighting against the Kurdish militant group PKK along its borders with Syria and Iraq for several decades.

