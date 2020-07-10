Israel soldiers kills Palestinian man 'as he walked in West Bank'

Israeli soldiers shot dead a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank, and injured another last night, confirmed the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Ibrahim Mustafa Abu-Yaaqoub, 34, was shot and critically injured in the neck by occupation forces in the town of Kifl Haris, north of Salfit, and was rushed to nearby Salfit Public Hospital.

He was declared dead shortly after.

The other young victim, identified as Mohammad Abdessalam Asaad, 17, was also shot and moderately injured in the foot by the occupation forces, according to Wafa news agency. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Following the killing, the Governor of Salfit, Abdallah Kmeil, placed Israeli occupation authorities fully responsible for the crime and for fostering a culture of impunity for Israeli troops practicing cold-blooded murder of Palestinian civilians.

The Israeli military said it responded with fire as “two assailants were throwing Molotov cocktails.”

Eyewitnesses, however, said that Mustafa was simply out walking with a few of his friends when the soldiers targeted and shot him with live fire without any cause or justification.

Kmeil said the Israeli army has escalated its violations against civilians, going on to call on all factions and the Palestinian people to unite in the face of the Israeli aggression.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh also held Israel fully responsible for the killing. “The Israeli occupier is fully responsible for the killing of the Palestinian young man in Salfit with no reason and with no justification.”

The killing “is part of a series of crimes the Israeli occupation forces are committing against the Palestinian people,” he added.