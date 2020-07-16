Algeria: 16 years in jail for businessman charged with corruption

The court of Sidi M’hamed in Algiers yesterday sentenced car tycoon Mahieddine Tahkout to 16 years imprisonment and a fine of eight million dinars ($62,245) for corruption.

The court also sentenced Tahkout’s two brothers, Hamid and Rashid, as well as his son Bilal to seven years imprisonment and fined them eight million dinars. Meanwhile his brother Nasser was sentenced to three years imprisonment and also fined eight million dinars.

In addition, the court fined Tahkout’s companies 32 million dinars ($249,132) each, with exclusion from the public markets for a period of five years, seizure of all the goods and all the accounts and funds deposited.

READ: Algeria’s Tebboune to announce plan to revive economy