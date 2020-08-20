Latest News
PLO: UAE-Israel deal has destroyed any chance of peace for Palestine
Lebanon: Lawyer sues leaders over deadly blast
Saudi-backed Yemen government dismiss Houthi claims of advances in Bayda as ‘lies’
Saudi snubs Pakistan’s efforts to mend relations
Turkey discovers natural energy resources in the Black Sea
More than half of Lebanon living in poverty, says UN
Syria records first coronavirus fatality in Idlib
Jordan shuts 2nd border crossing as coronavirus cases rise
Trump expects Saudi Arabia to join UAE-Israel peace agreement
Iraq politician calls for similar UAE-Israel peace agreement
Ex-Dubai police chief says Israel should join Arab League
Iran mulls constructing another port on Gulf of Oman
Iran: Rouhani thanks countries that opposed US resolution to extend arms embargo
Libya government official ready to meet pro-Haftar leader in Morocco
UAE could get F-35 jets in side agreement to Israel peace deal
