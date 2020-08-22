Hamas opposes Cairo’s support for UAE-Israel deal

Chief of Hamas political bureau Ismail Haniyeh announced on Friday his movement’s opposition to Egyptian support for the UAE-Israel normalisation deal.

Speaking to TRT World, Haniyeh criticised the UAE-Israel deal and reiterated that it came about due to fear from Israel, weakness of the Arab leaders, and seeking support from foreign powers to remain on top of their regimes.

“We oppose [Egypt’s] political support for the deal,” Haniyeh announced. “We do not support any deal between Egypt and Israel and we do not agree that there is any support for the normalisation deal with Israel.”

Haniyeh described the deal as: “Overriding the track of history and a violation of Arab and Islamic consensus as well as a stab in the backs of the Palestinian people.”

The top Hamas leader urged the UAE to abolish the deal and return to its commitment to Palestinian rights.