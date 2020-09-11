Report: Israel demolished 51 structures in Jerusalem in August

Israeli authorities demolished 51 structures owned by Palestinians in the city of Jerusalem, the Wadi Hilweh Information Centre said.

The centre, which monitors Israeli violations against Palestinians in Jerusalem, said 27 structures had been destroyed by their owners under pressure from the Jerusalem municipality while the others had been destroyed by the municipality.

According to the centre, a majority of the demolitions took place in Silwan and Jebel Al- Mukaber neighbourhoods.

In recent years, Israel has intensified its demolition policy against Palestinian homes and structures under several pretexts, including that they had been built without the impossible to obtain planning permissions, while it continues to expand illegal Jewish settlements in these areas.

The annual report issued by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) on the Palestinian economy said by the end of 2018, there were 150 settlements and 128 settler outposts in the West Bank. Both settlements and outposts are illegal under international law.

“In 2019, Israel demolished or seized 622 Palestinian buildings in the West Bank, including 127 buildings designated for humanitarian aid,” the report presented by UNCTAD Secretary-General, Mukhisa Kituyi, said.

“In 2019 and early 2020, the Israeli force accelerated the pace of building settlements, even though they are illegal under international law,” it added.

