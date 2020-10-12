Syrians hold prayers for rain across country's mosques

Mosques across Syria held prayers calling for rain yesterday, in an effort to ease a drought that recently hit the country.

The prayers were said to have been ordered by Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad.

The Middle East was hit by wildfires in recent weeks, forcing thousands of people across Lebanon, Syria and Israel to flee. Syria was reported to have been hit the hardest.

Since Friday, a total of 156 fires were recorded across the war-torn country, including 95 in the Latakia province, 49 in Tartous and 12 in Homs.

The fires are said to have destroyed hundreds of hectares.

