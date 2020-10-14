US builds army base in Syria’s oil rich Deir Ez-Zor

The United States has started construction of a new military base in Syrian oil rich Deir Ez-Zor governorate near the Syrian-Iraqi border.

Local sources said the new base will face sites controlled by Syrian regime forces on the western bank of the Euphrates River.

The sources explained that the American army has started setting up a helipad to provide logistical supplies for the base.

Earlier on Monday, the US army deployed fighters from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the vicinity of the base for security.

The new base will be the fourth in the governorate, and the ninth in eastern Syria.

