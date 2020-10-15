Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Palestinian factions condemn PA crackdown on West Bank protests

October 15, 2020 at 10:12 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Gaza's Ministry of Prisoners held a protest outside the headquarters of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Gaza City in support of hunger striking prisoner Maher Al-Akhras who is now on the 78th day of his strike on 12 October 2020 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Gaza's Ministry of Prisoners held a protest outside the headquarters of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Gaza City in support of hunger striking prisoner Maher Al-Akhras who is now on the 78th day of his strike on 12 October 2020 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
 October 15, 2020 at 10:12 am

Palestinian factions condemned on Wednesday the Palestinian Authority’s “violent” crackdown on protests at Red Cross offices across the occupied West Bank in solidarity with a Palestinian hunger striker held by Israel. Maher Al-Akhras is being held indefinitely with neither charge nor trial and has been on hunger strike for 80 days.

“Despite the positive atmosphere of reconciliation and talks about a united leadership for the popular resistance,” said the factions, “the PA has gone ahead with its non-patriotic behaviour by cracking down on people protesting in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners.”

The movements insisted that the “violent” dispersal of the protests is not acceptable. They pointed out that the crackdown is proof that the PA is still involved in security cooperation with Israel.

“No PA leaders have supported Al-Akhras at a time when they should be putting pressure on the Israeli occupation authorities to end his suffering, not cracking down on the people protesting in solidarity with him.”

In conclusion, the factions called on the people to organise widespread protests and action in solidarity with the hunger striker, whose health is deteriorating rapidly. They also called upon regional and international bodies to put pressure on Israel to release him.

Hamas: Resistance will force Israel to meet demands of hunger striking prisoners 

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
Show Comments