Emma Stone's Oscars dress to be auctioned for Beirut

The dress actress Emma Stone wore to the 2015 Oscars is going on sale as part of an upcoming charity auction to raise funds for Lebanon.

The custom Elie Saab gown is one of several high-profile items going under the hammer in the Sotheby's 'To Beirut with Love' online auction in early December.

Sotheby's has partnered with two non-profit organisations, Creatives for Lebanon and Art for Beirut, to organise the auction with proceeds shared among five Lebanese charities.

Nusaned, Beit El Baraka, Baytna Baytak, Al Fanar and House of Christmas will each receive a fifth of the proceeds from the online event and put the funds towards their efforts to support victims of the 4 August Beirut blast.

The massive explosion happened when a cache of ammonium nitrate ignited and exploded in the Beirut port, killing more than 200 and injuring thousands more.

The blast caused more than $15 billion of damage to the Lebanese capital, destroying the headquarters of prominent fashion brands including Elie Saab and Zuhair Murad.

Stone's 2015 Oscar's dress, a pale-green sequined gown with an open back and a thigh-high split, is believed to be the star of the auction and could be worth nearly $30,000.

READ: Turkish paraglider makes emergency landing in Lebanon

Other notable lots include a jacket worn by Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger, Madonna's matador-inspired number and a sequined outfit worn by Geri Halliwell in the Spice Girls 1996 debut single "Wannabe".

The auction also includes a series of handpicked donations from well-known fashion and jewellery designers, Vogue reported.

Several of the donations include items designed or worn by Lebanese artists, such as singer Majida El Roumi's sky-blue embellished dress from her wardrobe collection.

A picture taken by Lebanese photographer Fouad Elkoury for the Suit Egyptienne series will also feature in the online auction.

Online bidding will open on 7 December and run until 15 December.

Sotheby's chairman for the Middle East, Edward Gibbs, was quoted by Vogue as saying: "Lebanon is home to an artistic community whose contributions to the cultural landscape cannot be overstated."

Gibbs added: "The explosion in the port of Beirut this summer sent shockwaves through the city and the world, impacting every sector of society in Lebanon with countless tales of loss, damage, and displacement. Sotheby's has come together with our partners to host the auctions, To Beirut with Love, to provide much-needed relief and funds to aid the healing process."

READ: Lebanon's president pledges to revive forensic audit of central bank