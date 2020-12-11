North Cyprus president: EU's stance on Cyprus 'blows up' chance of cooperation

The EU missed an opportunity of cooperation in the region by ignoring the rights of Turkish Cypriots and Turkey, said the presidency of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Anadolu Agency reports.

In a written statement issued in response to the outcome of the two-day EU leaders summit in Brussels, the presidency said: "EU's unconditional support for the Greek Cypriots and Greece by ignoring the rights of Turkish Cypriot people and the Republic of Turkey under the cover of 'membership solidarity' blows up the opportunity of interdependence and cooperation in the Eastern Mediterranean."

It added that it is not possible for the EU, which has already lost a chance to become an impartial actor in solving the Cyprus issue, to undertake a constructive role with this stance.

The presidency stressed that the decision taken on the Eastern Mediterranean at the summit "will in no way affect our determination to continue to protect our legitimate rights and interests."

The declaration issued following the summit reiterated the EU's commitment to "defending its interests and those of its member states as well as to upholding regional stability".

EU: Cat and mouse game with Turkey must stop

It condemned the opening of part of the town of Maras, also known in Greek as Varosha, and argued that UN Security Council resolutions should be respected.

The summit also signaled that the EU may increase pressure on Ankara in the coming weeks, by including additional individuals from Turkey's energy sector to a sanctions regime, which was created in November 2019.

Turkey, which has the longest continental coastline in the Eastern Mediterranean, has rejected maritime boundary claims of Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration, and stressed that these excessive claims violate the sovereign rights of both Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots.

Ankara has sent several drill ships in recent months to explore for energy resources in the Eastern Mediterranean, asserting its own rights in the region, as well as those of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Turkish leaders have repeatedly stressed that Ankara is in favor of resolving all outstanding problems in the region through international law, good neighborly relations, dialogue, and negotiation.

Turkey rejects European resolution to impose sanctions on Ankara