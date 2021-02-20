Daesh claims responsibility for deaths of 4 Tunisia soldiers in February

Daesh has claimed responsibility for killing four soldiers in early February during an anti-terrorist operation in central Tunisia. The organisation confirmed that it had killed a shepherd, whom it believed was a "spy", reported SITE Intelligence Group.

The organisation disclosed in an article published in its propaganda magazine Al-Naba on Thursday night: "The caliphate's soldiers targeted with three explosive devices a foot patrol of the Tunisian army that was scouting the way for an army convoy passing near one of the adjacent villages to Al-Maghila Mountain. They also killed an army spy in a separate operation in the Salloum Mountain range."

Al-Naba stated that Daesh fighters detonated the explosive devices when the soldiers passed by a road they were inspecting on foot to look for explosives, on 3 February.

The official spokesperson for the Tunisian Ministry of Defence Mohamed Zakri announced on 3 February: "Four soldiers were killed during a combing operation to track down terrorist elements in the heights of the Maghila Mountain after a traditional landmine exploded, and they were martyred."

Zakri explained that the mission during which the soldiers were killed: "Is part of an anti-terrorism operation that the military forces often carry out in this region."

In a statement published by the Tunisian Presidency on its Facebook page, Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi asserted that the terrorist attack: "Will not deter us from continuing our efforts to fight terrorism and defeat it." Mechichi stressed that: "It reminds us that our priority should always be protecting the homeland from all dangers, and achieving the interests of our people, while putting aside all disputes and altercations."

Daesh also claimed responsibility for killing a shepherd in the Salloum area, affirming: "The soldiers of the caliphate killed a Tunisian army spy named Uqba Al-Dhibi, after luring him."

The terrorist organisation continued: "The spy admitted during interrogation that the army assigned him to ambush the Mujahideen with the help of the army forces, but the Mujahideen realised the plan and managed to withdraw from the area unharmed. They were later able to lure and capture and slaughter the spy."

