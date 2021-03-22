Syria FM discusses bilateral ties in Oman

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad has made an official visit to Oman where he met with his counterpart, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, yesterday in Muscat. He also met with Lieutenant General Sultan Mohammed Al Nu'amani, minister of the Royal Office.

Mekdad and his accompanying delegation arrived on Saturday and are in the Sultanate for several days to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries. According to the Oman News Agency (ONA): "The good bilateral relations between the Sultanate and Syria were reviewed, and aspects of existing cooperation between them were discussed in a way that serves the common interests of the two brotherly countries and people."

In an interview with ONA, Mekdad praised the Sultanate's "balanced, calm and responsible policy" and its efforts in working to restore stability in Syria. He said in a press statement: "We are fighting terrorism and extremism, and we are working against unilateral coercive measures.. brothers in Oman have been standing by the Syrian people from the beginning of this war on terror until this moment."

The veteran Syrian diplomat was appointed minister of foreign affairs and expatriates in November last year, replacing his long-standing predecessor Walid Moalem who died the week before.

Oman was one of the few Arab states to maintain diplomatic ties with Damascus following the government's brutal response to the 2011 uprising which saw Syria suspended from the Arab League. Oman also became the first Gulf Arab state to reinstate its envoy to Syria last year.