Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Erdogan: Turkey ready to dig major canal

April 8, 2021 at 3:40 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, News, Turkey
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends the Observer Day activity of Blue Homeland-2021 Exercise, via video conference call at the Vahdettin Pavilion in Istanbul, Turkey on March 06, 2021 [Mustafa Kamacı / Anadolu Agency]
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul, Turkey on 6 March 2021 [Mustafa Kamacı/Anadolu Agency]
 April 8, 2021 at 3:40 pm

Turkey is close to completing preparations for starting a grand project of digging of a canal connecting the Black Sea north of Istanbul to the Marmara Sea to the south, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said yesterday in a statement following a meeting with his party's parliamentary bloc in Ankara.

"We have mostly completed our preparations to dig Kanal Istanbul, which is considered one of the largest and most strategic infrastructure projects in the country," state news agency Anadolu Agency quoted Erdogan as saying.

The Turkish president added that the canal is expected to be 45 kilometres long, with a depth of 21 metres and a width of 275 metres.

Turkey is expected to lay the groundwork for the project this summer, Erdogan said.

According to Reuters, the project "has drawn criticism over its cost and environmental impact."

READ: Erdogan criticises uneven global vaccine distribution

Categories
Europe & RussiaNewsTurkey
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments