Ex-Lebanon PM leaves for US despite subpoena for port blast

Lebanon's former Prime Minister Hassan Diab yesterday headed to the United States despite the issuance of a subpoena from the judge investigating last year's devastating Beirut port explosion.

Diab's adviser, Laila Hatoum, said he has nothing new to say or to do with the case until the parliament decides the course of action.

Investigative judge, Tariq Bitar, who charged Diab with premeditated murder and negligence in his capacity as prime minister when the explosion occurred in August 2020, yesterday issued a new subpoena after he had stepped down from the premiership following the formation of a new government.

Diab, who resigned after the blast but continued in his position as part of a caretaker government, says the judges investigating the case have violated Lebanese laws that require that as a senior government official he can only be summoned after parliamentary approval.

