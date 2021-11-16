Portuguese / Spanish / English

Muslim Brotherhood freezes membership of six leaders

November 16, 2021 at 11:31 am | Published in: Africa, Egypt, News
Secretary-General of the International Organization of the Muslim Brotherhood Ibrahim Munir on July 14, 2013 in Istanbu [OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images]
Secretary-General of the Muslim Brotherhood Ibrahim Munir on July 14, 2013 in Istanbul [OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images]
 November 16, 2021 at 11:31 am

Secretary-General of the Muslim Brotherhood Ibrahim Mounir has frozen the membership of six prominent leaders and referred them for investigation, Arabi21 reported yesterday.

The decision was taken on the grounds that they violated the traditions of the Muslim Brotherhood (MB).

According to Arabi21, Munir held a Shura Council meeting on Sunday and discussed the latest issues related to the group, as well as the statement issued by the six leaders, including former Secretary-General Mahmoud Hussein.

The members of the Shura Council renewed their "pledge of allegiance" to the MB's Supreme Guide and his deputy and acting director, Mounir.

Meanwhile, the Shura Council pointed out that the statements and press releases posted on the website Ikhwan Online "are false and do not represent the group," stressing that the site is currently not in the group's control.

The six members issued a counter statement in which they announced Mounir was fired and control was being transferred to the executive bodies of the MB.

READ: Egypt Muslim Brotherhood launches new website

Categories
AfricaEgyptNews
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments