Beirut thanks Turkey for standing by Lebanese without discrimination

Lebanese Minister of Agriculture, Abbas Al-Hajj Hassan, on Tuesday, thanked Turkey for standing by the Lebanese people without discrimination, and for providing unconditional aid to his country, Anadolu News Agency reports.

The Minister made the remarks during a meeting with Turkish Ambassador to Lebanon, Ali Baris Ulusoy and Orhan Aydin, the coordinator of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) in Beirut.

According to a statement issued by the Agriculture Ministry, the meeting "discussed bilateral relations between Turkey and Lebanon and the development of trade exchange, especially in the agricultural field."

The Lebanese Minister welcomed the positive role that Turkey can play to help Lebanon overcome its economic crisis, the statement said.

"We thank Turkey for standing by the Lebanese people without discrimination, and for providing unconditional aid to Lebanon in all fields in the various stages of the crises it has gone through, especially during the attacks of the Zionist enemy," the Minister said.

Al-Hajj Hassan stressed the need "to make every effort to strengthen our deep-rooted relationship with the Turkish state and people in all fields."

Since late 2019, Lebanon has been grappling with severe economic challenges, including currency devaluation and shortages of fuel and medicines.

