Qatar condemns Israeli attacks on Palestinians in West Bank

Qatar's foreign ministry yesterday condemned what it described as "continuous attacks carried out by the Israeli occupation forces and settlers against the Palestinians in the occupied city of Nablus."

"The Israeli attacks are a continuation of their brutal crimes practiced against the Palestinian people," the ministry said in a statement, describing the aggression as a "flagrant violation of international laws and human rights."

The statement called on the international community "to urgently move to stop the continuous Israeli attacks against Palestinians," stressing on Qatar's stance toward the "Palestinians' right to establish an independent state."

Dozens of Palestinians were injured in recent days in escalating confrontations between the occupation forces and Palestinians in Burqa, following attacks by settlers on Palestinian homes.

