Qatar condemns Israeli attacks on Palestinians in West Bank

December 28, 2021 at 5:21 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine, Qatar
NABLUS, WEST BANK - OCTOBER 22: Israeli forces intervene in Palestinian protesters with tear gas canister during a protest against building of Jewish settlements in Beit Dajan, Nablus, West Bank on October 22, 2021. ( Nedal Eshtayah - Anadolu Agency )
Israeli forces intervene in Palestinian protesters with tear gas canister during a protest against building of Jewish settlements in Beit Dajan, Nablus, West Bank on October 22, 2021. [Nedal Eshtayah - Anadolu Agency]
Qatar's foreign ministry yesterday condemned what it described as "continuous attacks carried out by the Israeli occupation forces and settlers against the Palestinians in the occupied city of Nablus."

"The Israeli attacks are a continuation of their brutal crimes practiced against the Palestinian people," the ministry said in a statement, describing the aggression as a "flagrant violation of international laws and human rights."

The statement called on the international community "to urgently move to stop the continuous Israeli attacks against Palestinians," stressing on Qatar's stance toward the "Palestinians' right to establish an independent state."

Dozens of Palestinians were injured in recent days in escalating confrontations between the occupation forces and Palestinians in Burqa, following attacks by settlers on Palestinian homes.

