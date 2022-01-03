Algeria president orders creation of body to probe corruption in public sector

Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune ordered on Sunday the creation of a new body to investigate corruption and manifestations of wealth among public officials and to take strict legal measures to combat corruption.

The Algerian presidency said in a statement that President Tebboune has issued the instructions during a cabinet meeting held to discuss a draft law related to the prevention of corruption and the organisation, composition and powers of the Supreme National Authority for Transparency and Prevention and Combating Corruption.

According to the statement, President Tebboune stressed the importance of focusing efforts on preventive work to combat corruption, starting with setting new and precise conditions for announcing tenders.

READ: Algeria sentences ex-PM to 10 years in prison for 'corruption'