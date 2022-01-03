Portuguese / Spanish / English

Algeria president orders creation of body to probe corruption in public sector

January 3, 2022 at 4:10 pm | Published in: Africa, Algeria, News
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune meets with the visiting French Foreign Minister (unseen) in the capital Algiers on January 21, 2020. - Le Drian arrived to Algiers for a brief visit to discuss bilateral and regional issues, starting with the Libyan crisis and the Sahel. (Photo by RYAD KRAMDI / AFP) (Photo by RYAD KRAMDI/AFP via Getty Images)
 January 3, 2022 at 4:10 pm

Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune ordered on Sunday the creation of a new body to investigate corruption and manifestations of wealth among public officials and to take strict legal measures to combat corruption.

The Algerian presidency said in a statement that President Tebboune has issued the instructions during a cabinet meeting held to discuss a draft law related to the prevention of corruption and the organisation, composition and powers of the Supreme National Authority for Transparency and Prevention and Combating Corruption.

According to the statement, President Tebboune stressed the importance of focusing efforts on preventive work to combat corruption, starting with setting new and precise conditions for announcing tenders.

