Egypt: Another deadly traffic accident kills 7

A traffic accident in Cairo has killed seven people and injured five, reports the Egypt Independent.

Egypt has witnessed some serious traffic accidents as the roads are badly maintained, traffic regulations are not adhered to and infrastructure is poor.

WHO has described traffic flow in Egypt as "chaotic, with trucks, pedestrians, two-wheelers, buses and motor vehicles all sharing the same space."

In April, five Egyptians, four French people and one Belgian were killed in a bus crash and 14 were injured when a bus of tourists collided with a car and caught fire on the road between Aswan and the Abu Simbel temple.

Within weeks, three people died when a bus and car crashed on the Qena-Luxor agricultural road.

In January, at least 16 people were killed, and 18 others injured after a microbus and a bus collided in the South Sinai city of Tor.

Traffic accidents have a detrimental effect on tourism and Egypt is already reeling from the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the coronavirus pandemic which hit the tourism sector hard.

Egypt's Central Agency for Public Mobilisation and Statistics recorded 6,164 deaths from road accidents in 2021 and 6,722 in 2020.

In 2018 there were 8,480 accidents and in 2019 there were 9,992 accidents.

