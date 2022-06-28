Turkiye is against unilateral sanctions on Iran

Turkiye does not agree with Western sanctions on Iran, Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, said on Monday, voicing hopes for the nuclear deal to be restored, Reuters reports.

According to the report, Cavusoglu stated Turkiye's concerns about the sanctions against Iran.

"We have always been against unilateral sanctions against Iran and we do not find it right. We hope that all parties will take the necessary steps to make the nuclear deal work again. This will contribute a lot to the region," he made the remarks at a joint press conference with the visiting Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, in the capital, Ankara.

During the meeting with the Iranian Foreign Minister, Cavusoglu also underlined further cooperation with Iran against terror groups.

"Our cooperation in the fight against terrorism is important. We need to continue to work together on this issue because terrorism is our common enemy," he said.

On the other hand, Abdollahian noted that Tehran wants to strengthen relations with Turkey, particularly in the fields of security, military and economy.

"We want stronger relations with neighbours within the framework of good relations. This is the most important axis of our new government," added Amir-Abdollahian.

He also said "Turkiye's security concerns in Syria should be resolved immediately and permanently," adding, "we understand maybe a special operation might be needed."

The visit came four days after Israel's Foreign Minister, Yair Lapid, thanked Turkiye for foiling an alleged Iranian assassination plot against its citizens in Istanbul.