Aoun: Demarcation of borders with Israel will end soon

Lebanese President Michel Aoun announced that the issue of demarcating the maritime border with Israel "will end soon."

The two countries are arguing over a marine space which is rich in oil and gas in the Mediterranean with an area of ​​860 square kilometers, according to maps submitted by both parties to the UN. The US is mediating to settle the dispute between them.

Aoun said, in an interview with Lebanon's OTV that "the issue of border demarcation [with Israel] will be over soon, God willing," according to the official news agency.

He responded to a question by saying the solution would be in the interest of Lebanon and that it "satisfies everyone."

He continued: "The two sides must be satisfied with the solution, when we reach it, otherwise it wouldn't be a solution, but rather one party having the upper hand over the other."

"I believe that we have almost reached an understanding with the Americans, who are mediating between us and Israel," added Aoun.

As of 21:15 GMT, neither Tel Aviv nor Washington had commented on Aoun's statement about the imminent end of the conflict on the maritime border with Israel.

In mid-June, the American mediator, Amos Hochstein, visited Lebanon after a pause in negotiations that lasted more than a year.

Indirect negotiations began between the two countries in October 2020, under the auspices of the UN and with American mediation. Five rounds of negotiations were held, the last of which was in May 2021.

During one of the rounds of negotiations, the Lebanese delegation presented a new map that increases Lebanon's maritime area by 1,430 kilometres, which was rejected by Israel and led to the suspension of negotiations.