African Union: Targeting of civilians stark violation of international law

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, yesterday criticised the Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip, saying that targeting civilians is a "stark violation of international law."

"The targeting of civilians and the continued illegal occupation by Israeli security forces of the occupied territories, are in stark violation of international law, and complicate the search for a just and lasting solution," Faki Mahamat said in a statement.

The statement added: "The chairperson reaffirms the unwavering support of the African Union with the Palestinian people in their legitimate quest for an independent and sovereign state with East Jerusalem as its capital."

Faki Mahamat called for "a renewed and genuine international effort for a lasting solution in which Israel and Palestine could co-exist as separate sovereign nations."

On Friday, the Israeli occupation army launched air strikes on the besieged Gaza Strip, killing 44, including 15 children and four women. Last night an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire entered into force.