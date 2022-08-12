Iran Supreme Leader: Israel is getting weaker as Palestinian resistance gets stronger

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei yesterday sent a letter to the Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement, Ziad Al-Nakhalah, in which he praised the movement's resistance against the Israeli occupation.

Khamenei was responding to a letter sent by Al-Nakhalah.

"I have received your strong and promising letter, and I ask God to reward you and bring final victory to the oppressed Palestinian people," Khamenei said in his letter.

"With your brave resistance, you neutralised the deceitful policy of the usurping regime. You proved that each part of the resistance bloc alone can rub the enemy's nose to the ground," he added.

"By linking the struggle in Gaza with the West Bank and other resistance forces with their support for the jihad movement, you were able to display the integrity of the Palestinian nation's jihad against the evil and deceitful enemy," Khamenei said.

"The usurping enemy is getting weaker, at the same time that the Palestinian resistance front is getting stronger," Khamenei pointed out.

He went on to reiterate his country's support for the Palestinian people.

Israel launched a "pre-emptive" strike on Gaza on 5 August killing 49 Palestinians including 17 children. The three-day assault came to an end following an Egypt mediated ceasefire.