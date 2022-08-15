Sudan: 52 dead in floods, torrential rain

At least 52 people were killed and 25 injured yesterday after torrential rain flooded various areas in Sudan, the official Sudanese news agency (SUNA) reported.

Thousands of homes have been damaged since the beginning of the rainy season in May, the agency added.

During Sudan's annual rainy season, which takes place between May and October, the country witnesses flooding, which results in major damage to homes, infrastructure and crops.

A press statement issued last week by the UN said initial reports estimate that about 28,000 people have been affected by heavy rains and flash floods in Central Darfur state over the past few weeks, according to the Government's Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC), humanitarian partners on the ground, and other local sources. About 2,800 houses were destroyed, and more than 1,620 houses were damaged.

Rains and floods also damaged 63 water sources, 73 wells, as well as an unconfirmed number of farms affecting people's livelihoods, it added.

The figures are expected to be much higher one week on.

Sudan: 20 bodies found near Libya border