UN allocates emergency aid to Lebanon in preparation for winter

September 14, 2022 at 11:46 am | Published in: International Organisations, Lebanon, Middle East, News, UN
Lebanese people hold Lebanese flag around the site after the deadly explosion at the Port of Beirut led to massive blasts on 4th August in Beirut, Lebanon on 9 August 2020 [Houssam Shbaro/Anadolu Agency]
The UN Resident Coordinator for Humanitarian Affairs in Lebanon, Edouard Beigbeder, announced on Tuesday that the Lebanon Humanitarian Fund (LHF) has allocated $8 million to meet urgent needs and enhance the country's preparedness ahead of the fast-approaching winter.

Beigbeder said that immediate action is needed in order to avoid a further deterioration of the humanitarian situation in Lebanon. He noted that the allocated fund provides emergency assistance to all population groups to ensure the basic minimum continuity of water services, support the return to school, and protect those most in need, especially during winter.

The UN official pointed out that the fund gives priority to seventeen sectoral and multi-sectoral projects in the Education, Child Protection, Shelter and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WaSH) sectors in areas with the highest severity of needs.

More than half of the funding targets Lebanese citizens, he added. The rest will be allocated to Palestinian and Syrian migrants and refugees. In line with the LHF vision to strengthen local efforts in Lebanon, 29 per cent of the funding will be allocated to local and national NGOs.

