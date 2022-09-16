Official: Palestinian leadership will not accept Israeli escalation

The Palestinian leadership will not accept further escalations and crimes by Israel against Palestinians including daily killings, incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque and settlement construction, residential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh has said.

Abu Rudeineh yesterday condemned the Israeli army's shooting to death of 17-year-old, Uday Trad Salah, from the village of Kafr Dan in the Jenin governorate, saying this crime adds to the continuous daily Israeli crimes against the Palestinian people.

"The [Israeli] occupation government must stop its dangerous escalation, which will lead the region to further deterioration and instability, and should stop the settlers' provocations in the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, which is like pouring oil on a fire," he said.

He called on the US administration to pressure the Israeli government to stop its aggression against the Palestinians instead of searching for justifications for these Israeli crimes and holding the Palestinian Authority responsible.

Abu Rudeineh said President Mahmoud Abbas' upcoming speech in the United Nations will define the parameters of the next stage in a manner that protects the Palestinian people's interests and rights.

