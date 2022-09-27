Portuguese / Spanish / English

Qatar Minister: Emotional demands to cancel hydrocarbons 'unrealistic'

September 27, 2022 at 11:01 am | Published in: Middle East, News, Qatar
Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, Qatari Minister of State for Energy Affairs, speaks during a press conference in the capital Doha on December 3, 2018. (Photo ANNE LEVASSEUR/AFP/Getty Images)
Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, Qatari Minister of State for Energy Affairs, speaks during a press conference in the capital Doha on 3 December 2018 [ANNE LEVASSEUR/AFP/Getty Images]
 September 27, 2022 at 11:01 am

Qatar's Minister of State for Energy Affairs, Saad Al-Kaabi, said yesterday that emotional demands to cancel hydrocarbons are unrealistic.

In a statement, he said: "The recent months have proven that the demands to cancel hydrocarbons are harmful to a realistic, accelerated transition."

According to Reuters, Al-Kaabi said hydrocarbons "are not going to disappear any time in the near future." Therefore, cleaner forms of hydrocarbons were essential for a responsible transition.

He added: "Natural gas is certainly the cleanest fossil fuel, and a much-needed reliable and economic solution to manage intermittency issues, when the sun is not shining, or when the wind is not blowing."

READ: Jerusalem Patriarch condemns settler attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque

Categories
Middle EastNewsQatar
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments