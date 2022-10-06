One person killed in US airdrop in Syria

One person was killed in a US airborne operation early Thursday morning in a Syrian government-controlled area south of Qamishli, local media reports.

According to the report, the operation by the US was conducted through several helicopters in the village of Muluk Saray in the southern countryside of Qamishli, adding that one person was killed during the operation.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said that the person killed had been a resident of the village and, according to their local sources, was likely to be affiliated with Daesh.

In February, US forces killed former Daesh top leader, Abu Ibrahim Al-Hashimi Al-Qurayshi in a daring overnight operation on his house in Idlib, north-west Syria.

