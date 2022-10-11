Israel settlers attack Palestinian farmers west of Salfit in West Bank

Israeli settlers yesterday attacked a Palestinian family while they were picking olives in Khallet Hassan, west of Salfit, Wafa reported.

The official Palestinian news agency quoted a farmer, Arafat Raed Abu Seif, as saying that a group of settlers attacked him and his fellow farmers and beat them while they were picking olives on their land.

One of the settlers fired live ammunition at the farmers without causing injuries, Abu Seif added.

This came as in occupied Hebron illegal settlers burnt and tore copies of the Holy Quran, they then threw them in the bin. Attacks on mosques come after a series of attacks carried out by settlers on the Ibrahimi Mosque and the houses surrounding it.

