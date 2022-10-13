Trapped in Dubai: Ex-wife of Dubai sheikh seeks UN help

The ex-wife of a Dubai Sheikh published a video plea for help, claiming she is being harassed by authorities over a custody battle with her former husband, BBC reports.

According to the report, mother-of-three, Zeynab Javadli, 31, pleaded: 'Please help me,' continuing, 'my children and I are terrified and frightened for our lives and safety.'

Javadli was married to Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum between 2015 and 2019.

She has also made a request to the UN Human Rights Council claiming she has been subjected to 'abuse, harassment and intimidation', the report says.

Javadli's UK-based lawyers say that her freedom of movement has been restricted.

The report said the past three years have seen unannounced police raids carried out on her Dubai home.

READ: Dubai ruler's ex-wife gets custody of children after 'exorbitant' domestic abuse