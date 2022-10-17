Algeria to head committee to follow up Palestinian reconciliation

Palestinian businessman Moneeb Al-Masri revealed on Sunday that a committee headed by Algeria has been formed to follow up the implementation of Palestinian reconciliation. The committee will meet after the Arab League meeting in Algeria next month.

"The committee also includes Egypt, Qatar and Saudi Arabia," explained Al-Masri in a press release. He pointed out that these countries are scheduled to work on the implementation of the terms of the deal agreed in Algiers last week, when fourteen Palestinian factions signed the reconciliation agreement sponsored by Algerian President Abdul Majid Tebboune and intended to end the internal Palestinian division which started in 2007.

The agreement reiterated the importance of holding parliamentary and presidential elections in the occupied West Bank, Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip within a year. At the same time, it stipulated that elections for the Palestinian National Council with full proportional representation would also be held within a year. Algeria said that it is ready to host the conference of the Palestinian National Council.

The importance was also stressed for developing and reactivating the PLO and the mechanism for the secretary generals of the Palestinian factions to achieve national unity and political partnership. All Palestinian resources, said the signatories, should be unified to carry out reconstruction projects and renovate the infrastructure that will reinforce Palestinian resilience against the Israeli occupation.

