Palestinian National Initiative mourns Palestinians 'executed' by Israel occupation

The Palestinian National Initiative mourned two members of Palestinian Authority (PA) security services "executed" by Israeli occupation forces at Huwwara checkpoint on Friday.

Early on Friday, Imad Abu Rashid and Ramzi Zbara were killed by the Israeli occupation forces at Huwwara checkpoint at the entrance of the West Bank city of Nablus.

In a statement, the initiative described the killing of the two Palestinians as "field execution" and called for: "Removing the checkpoints used for instilling the siege on the Palestinians and carrying out the intentional killing of them."

"This crime, which comes on the anniversary of the Kafr Qasem massacre, is part of a long series of Israeli crimes carried out by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinians."

The initiative called for: "Prosecuting the Israeli occupation officials who exploit their immunity to shed more Palestinian blood to fuel their elections."

Concluding the statement, the initiative stressed: "No end for the occupation except with a united resistance and confrontation."

READ: Dozens of Palestinians injured by Israel forces, settler attacks