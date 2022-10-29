Dozens of Palestinians injured by Israel forces, settler attacks

Dozens of Palestinians were wounded on Friday in attacks carried out by Israeli occupation forces and Israeli settlers across the occupied West Bank.

In the village of Jibiya, northwest of Ramallah, Israeli settlers attacked Palestinians while they were picking olives on their farms.

Witnesses said the settlers descended from the illegal Halamish settlement and attacked Palestinians and foreign activists helping the olive pickers.

Wafa News Agency reported that several were injured in the attack, adding that the settlers attacked activists' and journalists' vehicles, vandalising several cars.

Meanwhile, in the village of Kafr Qaddoum, east of the West Bank district of Qalqilia, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that a 14-year-old Palestinian boy was shot and injured by a rubber-coated steel bullet and many others suffered tear gas inhalation as Israeli forces quelled the weekly anti-settlement rally.

The rally condemned the Israeli crimes in Nablus and the rest of the occupied Palestinian territories.

Palestinians were attacked while protesting for the second year in a row against the theft of Palestinian land for the benefit of the expansion of Israeli settlements.

