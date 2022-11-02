Portuguese / Spanish / English

Iran 'plans to ship more weapons to Russia'

November 2, 2022 at 3:48 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, Iran, Middle East, News, Russia, Ukraine
A Shot down Iranian-made Shahed-136 drone allegedly used by Russia’s armed forces near Kupiansk in the north-eastern region of Kharkiv [@UAWeapons/Twitter]
Iran is planning to ship "more weapons" including surface-to-surface short-range ballistic missiles and more attack drones, to Russia to use in its war against Ukraine, officials from a western country that closely monitors Iran's weapons program told CNN.

According to CNN's report, this new expected shipment would mark a significant increase in Iranian support to Russia's war effort.

Iran's last shipment to Russia included about 450 drones.

