PA: on anniversary of Balfour Declaration, Palestinians stick to their land and rights

On the 105th anniversary of the infamous Balfour Declaration, the Palestinian Authority has said that Palestinians are sticking to their land and rights.

"This is despite all of the Israeli crimes and brutal aggression against Palestinians across their occupied land," explained the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates. The suffering and pain of the Palestinians "is a direct result of the letter issued by the then British Foreign Secretary Arthur Balfour on 2 November, 1917."

The ministry stressed that the conspiracies targeting the Palestinians and their rights all stem from Balfour. "Attacks on Palestinians and their rights have been continuous from 1917 until today. Britain continues to support and encourage the colonial occupation state of Israel and is complicit in the immunity it enjoys, allowing it to evade sanctions and punishment."

The PA reiterated the importance of political, diplomatic and legal action to deter those who attack the people of occupied Palestine. "International justice is essential, which includes the prosecution of Israelis for war crimes." Israeli apartheid imposed on the Palestinians must be brought to an end, it insisted.

In conclusion, the PA called for the United States and the international community to bear their responsibility for ending the suffering resulting from the Balfour Declaration.

